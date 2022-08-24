Previous
edorreandresen
Photo 2490

view

“Many situations in life are similar to going on a hike: the view changes once you start walking. You don't need all the answers right now. New paths will reveal themselves if you have the courage to get started.”
― James Clear
24th August 2022

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
