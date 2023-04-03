Sign up
Photo 2712
Why
did the Sandhill Cranes cross the road? No clue, but they are sure fun to watch and listen to!
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
cranes
sandhill
Dawn
ace
A nice capture
April 4th, 2023
