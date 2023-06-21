Previous
Home by edorreandresen
Photo 2791

Home

The top hole is the nest hole. It too a very long time for the pair of red headed woodpeckers to make it home. The hole below was a test hole I guess. There are several others in nearby dead branches.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise