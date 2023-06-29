Previous
View by edorreandresen
Photo 2799

View

The only thing you sometimes have control over is perspective. You don't have control over your situation. But you have a choice about how you view it.
-Chris Pine
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
766% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture and words.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise