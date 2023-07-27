Sign up
Photo 2827
Photo 2827
one
When I left, I had to peek! There was just one little frog sunning in the daylily. Sweet!
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6810
photos
92
followers
89
following
774% complete
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2824
3980
2825
3981
2826
3982
2827
3983
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th July 2023 4:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
frog
,
daylily
Elisa Smith
ace
Great find. The pink of the daylily is so beautiful in that light.
July 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet. He is sheltering quite nicely.
July 28th, 2023
