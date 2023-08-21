Previous
Awe 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 2852

Awe 1

Gratitude bestows reverence, allowing us to encounter everyday epiphanies, those transcendent moments of awe that change forever how we experience life and the world.
-John Milton
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
781% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful scene.
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise