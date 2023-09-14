Sign up
Previous
Photo 2876
Overlap
“Politeness is the flower of humanity”
- Joseph Joubert
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6908
photos
89
followers
89
following
787% complete
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2873
4029
2874
4030
2875
4031
2876
4032
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th September 2023 4:24pm
Tags
dahlias
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the beautiful colors!
September 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
September 15th, 2023
