Wave heart

Photo 2878
“A kind heart is a fountain of gladness, making everything in its vicinity freshen into smiles.” – Washington Irving
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
heart
,
sidewalk
,
chalk
