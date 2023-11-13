Previous
B+W 13 by edorreandresen
Photo 2936

B+W 13

I was most intrigued by the marks that this leaf made on the sand.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Babs ace
Possibly the trails are made by whelks
November 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Interesting
November 14th, 2023  
Wylie ace
very difficult to explain how the leaf could do this!
November 14th, 2023  
