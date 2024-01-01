Previous
Beautiful blues by edorreandresen
One of my favorite walks to Lake Michigan because you cannot see the lake well until you are at the top of the dune path. These are the real water colors. Mama Mich does not disappoint!
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Mary Siegle ace
Those are gorgeous blues—echoed in the blues of your bowl in the other shot.
January 2nd, 2024  
