Photo 2985
Beautiful blues
One of my favorite walks to Lake Michigan because you cannot see the lake well until you are at the top of the dune path. These are the real water colors. Mama Mich does not disappoint!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st January 2024 2:29pm
Tags
lake_michigan
Mary Siegle
ace
Those are gorgeous blues—echoed in the blues of your bowl in the other shot.
January 2nd, 2024
