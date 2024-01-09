Previous
It's a sign by edorreandresen
It's a sign

One of my favorite spots at Good Harbor Bay Beach. Yup, there is a stop sign right before you go down to the beach. I'm not sure what it means...stop and then drive into Lake Michigan?
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Christine Sztukowski
Superb
January 10th, 2024  
Babs
Looks rather wet and bleak.
January 10th, 2024  
