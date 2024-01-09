Sign up
Previous
Photo 2993
It's a sign
One of my favorite spots at Good Harbor Bay Beach. Yup, there is a stop sign right before you go down to the beach. I'm not sure what it means...stop and then drive into Lake Michigan?
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
snow
,
good harbor bay beach
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Superb
January 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks rather wet and bleak.
January 10th, 2024
