Quilt too by edorreandresen
Photo 3009

Quilt too

“We stitch together quilts of meaning to keep us warm and safe, with whatever patches of beauty and utility we have on hand.” — Anne Lamott
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman
Lovely colours and textures.
January 26th, 2024  
