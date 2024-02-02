Sign up
Photo 3017
Photo 3017
Paris
"A cat is there when you call her—if she doesn't have something better to do."
- Bill Adler
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
3
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7190
photos
99
followers
95
following
826% complete
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3014
4170
3015
4171
3016
4172
3017
4173
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:25pm
Tags
cat
,
paris
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful composition.
February 3rd, 2024
Bec
ace
Ha, ha - too true. Lovely.
February 3rd, 2024
