Rainbow Bend by edorreandresen
Rainbow Bend

“Don’t seek to be happy; let everyone else chase after that rainbow. Seek to be kind, and you’ll find the rainbow follows you.”
- Richelle E. Goodrich
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
That's rather lovely!
February 2nd, 2024  
