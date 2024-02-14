Sign up
Photo 3029
Three Hearts
Among the things you can give and still keep are your word, a smile, and a grateful heart.
-Zig Ziglar
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
C765UZ
Taken
26th May 2007 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
hearts
Babs
ace
Beautiful finds
February 15th, 2024
