Previous
Photo 3036
Bark
On pavements and the bark of trees I have found whole worlds.
-Mark Tobey
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7228
photos
102
followers
96
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st February 2024 4:41am
Tags
tree
,
bark
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture and such lovely detail.
February 22nd, 2024
