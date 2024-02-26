Sign up
Previous
Photo 3041
Googly at the Shipwreck
Googly and I went on a nice sunny walk today at the beach. He enjoyed exploring the shipwreck.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7238
photos
102
followers
96
following
833% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th February 2024 4:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shipwreck
,
googly
,
lake michigan
Babs
ace
Looks as though Googly and you had a good day out
February 27th, 2024
