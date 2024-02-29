Sign up
Photo 3044
Remembrance
“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7244
photos
102
followers
96
following
Tags
rose
Dorothy
ace
Simply beautiful
March 1st, 2024
amyK
ace
Wow, so vibrant!
March 1st, 2024
Joanne Capizzi
Beautiful
March 1st, 2024
