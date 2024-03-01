Previous
Vintage by edorreandresen
Vintage

The minute you think that the past was better, your present is second hand, and yourself becomes vintage - it’s okay for clothes not that great for people
-Karl Lagerfeld
Issi Bannerman ace
Love it!
March 2nd, 2024  
