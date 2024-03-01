Sign up
Previous
Photo 3045
Vintage
The minute you think that the past was better, your present is second hand, and yourself becomes vintage - it’s okay for clothes not that great for people
-Karl Lagerfeld
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7246
photos
102
followers
96
following
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3042
4198
3043
4199
3044
4200
3045
4201
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st March 2024 12:49pm
Tags
vintage
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it!
March 2nd, 2024
