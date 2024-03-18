Sign up
Photo 3062
Sunny
“The sunflower is a favorite emblem of constancy.”—Thomas Bulfinch
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7280
photos
102
followers
96
following
838% complete
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3059
4215
3060
4216
3061
4217
3062
4218
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th March 2024 10:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunflower
Taffy
ace
This is beautiful and I like how you've filled the frame with the orange making the frame around the flower's center.
March 19th, 2024
