Photo 3073
Polish Art Center
A fun field trip today to this magical store! I was looking to add to the Pysanky egg collection. Success!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7302
photos
102
followers
96
following
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3070
4226
3071
4227
3072
4228
3073
4229
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th March 2024 1:40pm
Tags
cedar
,
polish art center
Babs
ace
Beautiful, I love the light and folds of the petals
March 30th, 2024
