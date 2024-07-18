Previous
Lucifer by edorreandresen
Photo 3184

Lucifer

I spotted this Crocosmia Lucifer as I walked into my volunteer job today. It was covered in blooms.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful flower
July 19th, 2024  
