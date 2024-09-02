Previous
Vintage tunes by edorreandresen
Photo 3230

Vintage tunes

“Somebody was trying to tell me that CDs are better than vinyl because they don’t have any surface noise. I said, “Listen, mate, life has surface noise.”

-John Peel
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
884% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise