Previous
Photo 3230
Vintage tunes
“Somebody was trying to tell me that CDs are better than vinyl because they don’t have any surface noise. I said, “Listen, mate, life has surface noise.”
-John Peel
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
31st August 2024 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
record
vinyl
turntable
