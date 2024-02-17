Previous
Who goes there….. by eileenw
Who goes there…..

They like to think of themselves as guard dogs, I personally think they’re just nosey curtain twitchers!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Eileen

@eileenw
Started and failed to finish no less than 3 times. THIS time I'm going to accept that I will have gaps, the opportunity or time...
