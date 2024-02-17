Sign up
Who goes there…..
They like to think of themselves as guard dogs, I personally think they’re just nosey curtain twitchers!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Eileen
@eileenw
Started and failed to finish no less than 3 times. THIS time I'm going to accept that I will have gaps, the opportunity or time...
Tags
frenchie
,
french
,
nosey
,
scotland
,
bulldog
,
guarddog
,
iphonephotography
