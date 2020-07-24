Previous
Flowers Voila by elatedpixie
Photo 1074

Flowers Voila

Another oldie I'd not shared - but ran it through an app to play this evening - painnt.

Here's to a good weekend everyone!d
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I'm diggin' your play time! Way coolio, my friend :-D
July 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
Love the processing and tones.
July 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what fun processing :)
July 25th, 2020  
