Hawk Surveying

This guy was so far away but you can't not take a picture of something so beautiful. These shots are crummy and the BnW doesn't hide it but it kind of highlights what's ok in the picture.

Taken Feb. '19 I suspect I could fill in most of the days I skipped posting! LOL I culled 2000 + pics the other night and can cull at least twice as many, still!



Tomorrow is mid-week and then the weekend will be here before we know it!