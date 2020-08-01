Previous
Lantana Mariposa by elatedpixie
Lantana Mariposa

The sun broke through the marine layer this morning, Yay! Even brought the monarchs to linger.

Hope your having a good weekend and staying safe.

Be well!
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice use of SC!
August 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great use of selective color, that beautiful Monarch stands out like a king!
August 2nd, 2020  
