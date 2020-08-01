Sign up
Photo 1082
Lantana Mariposa
The sun broke through the marine layer this morning, Yay! Even brought the monarchs to linger.
Hope your having a good weekend and staying safe.
Be well!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice use of SC!
August 2nd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Great use of selective color, that beautiful Monarch stands out like a king!
August 2nd, 2020
