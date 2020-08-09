Sign up
Photo 1090
Two For One
I was pulling this off the card and was like what the heck is that? It’s like an uber teeny tiny dragonfly. So weird. I’m not sure about the butterfly... is he a swallowtail with out the tail?
Thank you far your comments and favs and suggestions ! I very much appreciate them!
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Leave a Comment
