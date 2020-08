Camouflage (please don’t step on me)

This guy blended right in on the trail. I was trying to be mindful of where I was stepping because of all the Acmon Blue Butterflies flitting everywhere, when I spotted this guy. I snapped a pic quick before he jumped or I jumped, away. His eye, his body, the patterns I saw once I got home, where so cool. I need to Learn how to be able to emphasize those patterns, but till then, I’ll crop in and try to do it respectfully to this mighty little beast, in post 2.