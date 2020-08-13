End of the "Park! Park! Grab The Camera. Run!" Sunset kind of day...

We were up north of here and we saw through the trees what looked like a fire. Oh holy cow!!! Screaming hot sunset!!! I grabbed the first spot I could fit the car in... the hubs jumped out w/his camera and was gone. I grabbed my stuff, beep beeped the car and ran too! At this point I can't remember if I'd caught up to the hubs yet or not but the sun was disappearing fast now... Sky was on fire for a good 20 minutes and this was the point where only the camera was catching the after-glow - set the camera on a railing, and saw the colours through the view finder so kept snapping. This was one of the most amazing sunsets... the kind that makes you think maybe we're not so bad after all, for mother nature to grace us with so much beauty. This is probably too dark to share but it was incredible.

This was my last vaca and way way pre-covid.



Thank you for your comments on the last few shots of critters of the insect kind - glad you enjoyed and happy I could share!



Sweet dreams ~