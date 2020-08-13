Previous
End of the "Park! Park! Grab The Camera. Run!" Sunset kind of day... by elatedpixie
Photo 1094

End of the "Park! Park! Grab The Camera. Run!" Sunset kind of day...

We were up north of here and we saw through the trees what looked like a fire. Oh holy cow!!! Screaming hot sunset!!! I grabbed the first spot I could fit the car in... the hubs jumped out w/his camera and was gone. I grabbed my stuff, beep beeped the car and ran too! At this point I can't remember if I'd caught up to the hubs yet or not but the sun was disappearing fast now... Sky was on fire for a good 20 minutes and this was the point where only the camera was catching the after-glow - set the camera on a railing, and saw the colours through the view finder so kept snapping. This was one of the most amazing sunsets... the kind that makes you think maybe we're not so bad after all, for mother nature to grace us with so much beauty. This is probably too dark to share but it was incredible.
This was my last vaca and way way pre-covid.

Thank you for your comments on the last few shots of critters of the insect kind - glad you enjoyed and happy I could share!

Sweet dreams ~
Absolutely awesome with amazing colours. I just love your narrative too and it put a smile on my face. How lucky you are that hubs takes photos too, makes it so much easier having the same hobby/passion ;-)
August 14th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks - I'm glad you enjoyed - I thought it might be too dark. It does make it easier to have the same hobby - it was pretty funny - I didn't catch up with him for a good 20 or so minutes! LOL He's @soylentgreenpics and the tough part is when we get similar shots and we both run to see who can post it first LOL it usually turns out that we had taken different shots! big kids :-) Keep smiling - it brings good energy!
August 14th, 2020  
JT Simpson ace
Gorgeous. Brilliant colors.
August 14th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Yup, good to have a partner interested in the same things for sure. But I also understand the "getting the same shot" syndrome, LOL.
This is gorgeous, so freakin' vivid!!
August 14th, 2020  
Wylie ace
A fabulous display of colours, hope you didn't get a parking ticket, but then maybe it would be worth it! I reckon you could bring up the light a bit on the surfers and be even more spectacular.
August 14th, 2020  
