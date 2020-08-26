Previous
Next
Taking The Red Eye by elatedpixie
Photo 1107

Taking The Red Eye

Love these guys and wish I saw them often enough to get a good shot of them instead of rushing shooting and hoping lol.

Thank you for all your wonderful comments and and faves! Thank you for the inspiration / motivation.

We're on the back half of the week - not that weekends are a whole lot different these days.
Be well, wear your masks and be safe!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture and wonderful edit, such a gorgeous little bird with his beady red eye. Love the hairdo too .
August 27th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 27th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you! I'm glad you liked him - they are like Cardinals but in reverse, lol, Black w/red eyes.
August 27th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
@sdutoit thank you - I'm happy I could share him.
August 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise