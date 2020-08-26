Sign up
Photo 1107
Taking The Red Eye
Love these guys and wish I saw them often enough to get a good shot of them instead of rushing shooting and hoping lol.
Thank you for all your wonderful comments and and faves! Thank you for the inspiration / motivation.
We're on the back half of the week - not that weekends are a whole lot different these days.
Be well, wear your masks and be safe!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th June 2018 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and wonderful edit, such a gorgeous little bird with his beady red eye. Love the hairdo too .
August 27th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 27th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you! I'm glad you liked him - they are like Cardinals but in reverse, lol, Black w/red eyes.
August 27th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
@sdutoit
thank you - I'm happy I could share him.
August 27th, 2020
