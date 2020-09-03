Busy Day~

Ahh... the end of a busy day. Nothing like closing a month of payroll for over 100 state employees and that feeling once it's completed. It's interesting how many times I'm asked if I'm sure it's all good... when the state issued he paychecks three days ago lol - the sweet sleep of a month wrapped and onto the new month! I ran outside for 5 minutes to feel the sunshine - the marine layer had disappated. Snapped a picture of this bright flower from a tiny succulent (seriously - far smaller than the flower). It's Friday all! Yay!



