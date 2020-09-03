Previous
Busy Day~ by elatedpixie
Photo 1115

Busy Day~

Ahh... the end of a busy day. Nothing like closing a month of payroll for over 100 state employees and that feeling once it's completed. It's interesting how many times I'm asked if I'm sure it's all good... when the state issued he paychecks three days ago lol - the sweet sleep of a month wrapped and onto the new month! I ran outside for 5 minutes to feel the sunshine - the marine layer had disappated. Snapped a picture of this bright flower from a tiny succulent (seriously - far smaller than the flower). It's Friday all! Yay!

Thank you for your comments suggestions ideas and motivation... keeps me shooting and posting and I'm very thankful to you all!
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Latest from all albums

  • 3rd September 2020 10:14pm
JT Simpson ace
Love the processing. Beautiful.
September 4th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Beautiful lighting! Happy Friday, and have a good weekend!
September 4th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful warm colours! Lovely processing! Have a good weekend! Stay safe!
September 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
A beautiful finish to a busy day!
September 4th, 2020  
