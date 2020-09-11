Fluff My Feathers and Call Me Hungry (and Empty Clawed)

Working and heard the songs birds make a whooshing noise as they quickly took cover and saw this Coopers' Hawk sitting on the fence... fortunately empty clawed - whew, I know they all need to eat but I don't feed the littles to have them be bait.

This is as good as I could get - jumping up from my desk grabbing the camera and shooting through a less than spotless window! I only got two quick shots and then he was off... (he then circled back to the ground by the feeder... then we did open the slider so he'd fly off... not today Mr Cooper, not today.)



Have a good weekend - be well!