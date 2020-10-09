Previous
Next
Sunsetting by elatedpixie
Photo 1151

Sunsetting

Todays word is Light/Candle. I chose the red hot light of tonights sunset.
Happy Weekend all - be well and spread good.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
This is beautiful. Gorgeous colours.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise