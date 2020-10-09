Sign up
Photo 1151
Sunsetting
Todays word is Light/Candle. I chose the red hot light of tonights sunset.
Happy Weekend all - be well and spread good.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
1711
photos
135
followers
89
following
315% complete
View this month »
Tags
oct20words
Carolinesdreams
ace
This is beautiful. Gorgeous colours.
October 10th, 2020
