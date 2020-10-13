Reflection ~

Todays word is Reflection - have been feeling a little stuck... so tempting to not post but thankfully - you inspire me - I feel that kind, subtle pressure to not skip but instead push through and post :-) Picture isn't very good or exciting but I thought it fit the word of the day as they were clearly contemplating something serious - like being in the moment and enjoying each others company (this was precovid). They might have wanted to be more mindful of the tide coming in behind them but I don't think they cared.

thank you for your comments and ideas and true inspiration - it pulled me out of it this evening.

MidWeek - enjoy, be well!