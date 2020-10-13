Previous
Reflection ~ by elatedpixie
Reflection ~

Todays word is Reflection - have been feeling a little stuck... so tempting to not post but thankfully - you inspire me - I feel that kind, subtle pressure to not skip but instead push through and post :-) Picture isn't very good or exciting but I thought it fit the word of the day as they were clearly contemplating something serious - like being in the moment and enjoying each others company (this was precovid). They might have wanted to be more mindful of the tide coming in behind them but I don't think they cared.
thank you for your comments and ideas and true inspiration - it pulled me out of it this evening.
MidWeek - enjoy, be well!
PhylM-S

@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many.
Diana
That sure is a great story telling shot and perfect for your title. There are days and then again other days, we keep on plodding on ;-)
October 14th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Lovely image, they seem so involved
October 14th, 2020  
