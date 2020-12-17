Sign up
Photo 1217
Lavender Air
Got out in the yard a few minutes - liked the one little open bud on this lavender. Thank you for keeping me going and providing me inspiration AND motivation to keep on, keeping on.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th December 2020 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is very pretty in black and white, nice focus and DOF
December 19th, 2020
