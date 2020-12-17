Previous
Lavender Air by elatedpixie
Photo 1217

Lavender Air

Got out in the yard a few minutes - liked the one little open bud on this lavender. Thank you for keeping me going and providing me inspiration AND motivation to keep on, keeping on.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is very pretty in black and white, nice focus and DOF
December 19th, 2020  
