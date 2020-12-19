Previous
Next
When You're Trying To Beat Power by elatedpixie
Photo 1221

When You're Trying To Beat Power

LOL Trying to beat the battery on the mac! Rush! and then - as often has been happening, the photo is too big to upload - gah! as well rushing! Took some pics of the little tree while the camera was lying on the arm of the couch, next to me, as I was working out the wifi remote for the camera from my phone, so I can get some pics of the planets... tripod is only so good if you still have to touch the camera to shoot! LOL Happy mid weekend! Mask up, be well - spread some light!
I appreciate you all and your awesome, transformative and teleporting photos!!!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

PhylM-S

ace
@elatedpixie
Year 6 on this adventure! I’m especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many. Your shares make...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Lovely
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise