High Surf, No Rain

No rain in sight in our forecast and we so need it. I feel like a nice rain will bring so much and help cleanse and purge so much too... I realize Iโ€™m projecting. If we could all project positivity, ahhh... itโ€™s what we all need. Be the light... ๐Ÿ”ฆโœŒ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ•ฏ