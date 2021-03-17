Do You Come Bearing Gifts?

Long-tailed weasel... what a treat to see! Thank goodness eagle-eyed driver aikiuser Jenn, spotted him! I (a few hours in on motion-sickness meds) thought it was a stuffed animal on the side of the country road! It took me a moment to process this cutie was real! As I realized, Jen was pulling to the side. This cutie was as curious about us as we were about him! I suspect he was hoping we had some food to drop. Another from the archives... what a day this was 😊

Have a wonderful day and thank you for your inspiration and motivation! 🔦✌🏼