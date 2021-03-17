Previous
Do You Come Bearing Gifts? by elatedpixie
Photo 1282

Do You Come Bearing Gifts?

Long-tailed weasel... what a treat to see! Thank goodness eagle-eyed driver aikiuser Jenn, spotted him! I (a few hours in on motion-sickness meds) thought it was a stuffed animal on the side of the country road! It took me a moment to process this cutie was real! As I realized, Jen was pulling to the side. This cutie was as curious about us as we were about him! I suspect he was hoping we had some food to drop. Another from the archives... what a day this was 😊
Have a wonderful day and thank you for your inspiration and motivation! 🔦✌🏼
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

bkb in the city
Great capture
March 18th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Aahhh... Such a fun day, great memory! And such a cute shot, loved that little stuffed animal ;-P
March 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great shot and narrative, never seen one of these before.
March 18th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
@aikiuser the best 🤗
March 18th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
@bkbinthecity thank you.
March 18th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you! Glad you enjoyed. He (or she) was a first for me and I’ve not seen one since! Google called them elusive and I guess so! Lol
March 18th, 2021  
