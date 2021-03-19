Sign up
Photo 1284
Thistle In The Wind
Not sure if yesterday’s shot was a thistle... this, is a thistle. I think this looks a little harsh on white and prefer it on black.
Happy weekend 🔦✌🏼🍀
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
PhylM-S
ace
@elatedpixie
Year 7 on this adventure! I'm especially appreciative of the community found here! I am inspired by everyone; learning from so many.
1873
photos
158
followers
94
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2015-Current
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th May 2019 11:22am
Annie D
ace
fabulous detail
March 20th, 2021
Paula C
ace
Amazing detail
March 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is definitely a beautiful thistle
March 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and details.
March 20th, 2021
