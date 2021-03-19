Previous
Thistle In The Wind by elatedpixie
Thistle In The Wind

Not sure if yesterday’s shot was a thistle... this, is a thistle. I think this looks a little harsh on white and prefer it on black.
Happy weekend 🔦✌🏼🍀
@elatedpixie
Annie D ace
fabulous detail
March 20th, 2021  
Paula C ace
Amazing detail
March 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is definitely a beautiful thistle
March 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and details.
March 20th, 2021  
