6 / 365
Portra 400 - Bear Creek Mountain
Been awhile since I shot film. Forgot how rich and soulful the colors can be. This one was shot on Portra 400 using a Leica M6 at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in PA
26th November 2023
Album
2023
Tags
barn
film
leica
portra
leicam6
