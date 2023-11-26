Previous
Next
Portra 400 - Bear Creek Mountain by eleven24
6 / 365

Portra 400 - Bear Creek Mountain

Been awhile since I shot film. Forgot how rich and soulful the colors can be. This one was shot on Portra 400 using a Leica M6 at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in PA
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Rob

ace
@eleven24
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise