First Snow by eleven24
First Snow

First snow over 1” in over 700+ days.

It’s just bizarre considering growing up in this area of the country (Northeast PA) I remember snow on the ground from December through March.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Rob

ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras.
