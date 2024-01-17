Sign up
Two Hour Delay
Not for nothing, but in order for me to get off of school or have any kind of delay one wouldn't have even seen the road beneath the snow. To my surprise, my daughter's school issued a 2 hour delay.... due to these road conditions.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Rob
365 Project
