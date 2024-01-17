Two Hour Delay

Previous
Not for nothing, but in order for me to get off of school or have any kind of delay one wouldn't have even seen the road beneath the snow. To my surprise, my daughter's school issued a 2 hour delay.... due to these road conditions.
