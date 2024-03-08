Previous
coasters by eleven24
68 / 365

coasters

Every place my wife and I travel to, we buy one of these stone table coasters. Always surprising that we've yet to not find one anywhere we've gone.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Rob

ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
19% complete

