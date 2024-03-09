Sign up
69 / 365
fish-n-rib
an interesting find along our drive to PSU. The combination of fish and ribs is something I never thought I'd see
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Rob
ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
Album
2024
Camera
X100VI
Taken
9th March 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pennsylvania
,
restaurant
,
retro
