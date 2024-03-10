Previous
charging by eleven24
charging

Took my son back to Penn State this weekend & the great thing about having an EV is free charging at the hotel is like waking up to a free full tank of gas!

The next time I make the 7 hour drive will be for his college graduation.

I'm feeling old.
Rob

