Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
charging
Took my son back to Penn State this weekend & the great thing about having an EV is free charging at the hotel is like waking up to a free full tank of gas!
The next time I make the 7 hour drive will be for his college graduation.
I'm feeling old.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob
ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
78
photos
8
followers
2
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
X100VI
Taken
10th March 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
charging
,
ev
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close