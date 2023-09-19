Sign up
74 / 365
Sculpture
This street sculpture towers over the pedestrian mall.Not sure that I like it. Kind of Transformerish but unusual so today's pic.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
streetart
#urban
#sculpture
#arr
