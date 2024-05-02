Previous
Fringed fungi
Fringed fungi

With the recent showers there has been a lot of fungi about. This was the most striking find.
2nd May 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
