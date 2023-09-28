Sign up
83 / 365
Uluru at Sunrise
A fanous Australian landmark in the middle of the desert. Spent hours just getting here to take this shot.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
#landscape
#sunrise
#rock
#landmark
#uluru
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 28th, 2023
