Previous
Mural by elf
90 / 365

Mural

I wonder what she's thinking?
Visiting a city 2 hours away for an Arts Festival and was struck by this mural
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise